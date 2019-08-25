ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A man and a 13-year-old girl are dead after their vehicle slammed into a residential building in Round Lake this weekend.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the complex near Clear Water Circle and Long Lake Drive. A witness told police the orange 2006 Pontiac G6 had been heading speeding as it headed east on Long Lake Drive – where the speed limit is 25 mph.
The car slammed into a condominium building at 1551 W. Crystal Rock Ct., police said.
The driver, a 34-year-old man from Chicago, and the passenger, a 13-year-old girl from Round Lake Beach, were rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.
Both were later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have not released the names of the victims pending family notification.
Two residential units at 1551 W. Crystal Rock Ct. were damaged in the crash. The residents were not home at the time, police said.
Round Lake Beach police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, and the Lake County Coroner’s office are investigating the crash, police said.