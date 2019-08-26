ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS)– Arlington Heights police are investigating a high school teacher in Palatine, who suddenly resigned just days into the school year at Fremd High School.

CBS 2 is not naming the teacher because the investigation is still pending and the teacher has not been charged with any crime.

Arlington Heights Police confirmed they’re investigating an allegation of inappropriate behavior by a teacher.

Investigators told CBS 2 the incident had to do with an interaction between a teacher and a student and allegedly happened in Arlington Heights.

No charges have been filed.

The teacher had been on staff for two decades and suddenly resigned just five days into the school year.

Parents have been frustrated with lack of communication from the school.

During the pick-up at the end of the school day Monday, many parents said they were upset about the delay in information from the high school or District 211.

“There’s just been a total lack of transparency, and while the allegations are serious enough if they’re true, the fact that the school and the school district haven’t said a word about it just sort of fuels the fire as far as misunderstanding and speculation,” Bruno Melone, a parent, said. “Further down the line we just kind of wondering what else the school district will hold back when something like this happens.”

After CBS 2 reached out to the district, the school’s principal sent out a letter to parents acknowledging the resignation and saying that they’ve filled the position.

The principal wrote that he could not discuss the details, but the school’s response reflects their concern for the “academic and emotional well-being of the students.”

A spokesperson for the school district would only confirm that the teacher resigned on August 16.