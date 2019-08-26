CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another was critically wounded following a shooting under the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line tracks in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 1:29 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lake Street right off Pulaski Road, police said.
A 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk when they were hit by gunfire, police said.
The 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead soon afterward at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.
The 21-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said.
Evidence markers were seen set up along the sidewalks beneath the Green Line ‘L’ tracks, which run over Lake Street.
No one was in custody as of Monday afternoon. Sources said witnesses on the scene were uncooperative about providing an offender description to police.
Area North detectives were investigating late Monday.