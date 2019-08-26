CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Evanston want people to avoid the area of Elmwood and South Boulevard because of a natural gas main break.

According to the Evanston Fire Department, a perimeter has been secured for the potentially dangerous situation. The department got a call around 2:40 Monday afternoon.

There have been six home evacuations in the area, just as a precaution. According to a deputy chief, in order to get the gas to stop flowing, crews are going to have to dig into the ground further to stop the flow of gas.

Authorties said it’s a four-inch main break. Firefighters are standing-by with hoses just in case.

Nicor employees have been going door-to-door taking readings of the gas levels. The main break has brought people out of their homes to check out what’s going on.

Natural gas main break at Elmwood and South Blvd in Evanston. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vpTVysRTeo — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 26, 2019

“I didn’t know it was gas. I’m concerned. I have an appointment and I have to leave,” said resident Larry Zwolinski.

The fire department said underground boring had been taking place and that it was the cause of the main break. It will take a few more hours before the area is completely safe and customers will be able to use gas in their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 2 for more details as they become available.