CHICAGO (CBS) — Two suspects described as an 18-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy stole a victim’s keys, wallet, and car at gunpoint in Oak Park late last week, police said.
The robbery happened on Friday between 5:43 and 5:48 p.m. in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Oak Park, according to Oak Park police.
Oak Park police said the victim told them the pair came up and took out a black handgun, demanding the victim’s keys and wallet.
One of the suspects took the victim’s keys and then took the victim’s car that was parked nearby, police said.
On Saturday morning, the vehicle was recovered by Chicago Police in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue a short distance to the east in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, police said.
There had been no arrests as of Monday.