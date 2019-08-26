  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Metra, Metra Milwaukee North Line, Northbrook

CHICAGO (CBS)– Extensive delays are expected for the Metra Milwaukee North Line after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train near Northbrook Monday.

Inbound train No. 2148 departing from Deerfield at 5:20 p.m. will now originate at North Glenview, Metra officials stated in a tweet.

According to the Village of Northbrook officials, the railroad crossing at Sherman Road in downtown Northbrook is now open.

Earlier Monday Metra officials said both inbound and outbound Milwaukee North Line trains were halted near Northbook.

This is a developing.