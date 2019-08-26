CHICAGO (CBS)– Extensive delays are expected for the Metra Milwaukee North Line after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train near Northbrook Monday.
Metra Alert MD-N – Inbound Train #2148 departing Deerfield at 5:20 PM – Will originate at North Glenview, earlier freight train striking a pedestrian
— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) August 26, 2019
Inbound train No. 2148 departing from Deerfield at 5:20 p.m. will now originate at North Glenview, Metra officials stated in a tweet.
According to the Village of Northbrook officials, the railroad crossing at Sherman Road in downtown Northbrook is now open.
Metra Alert MD-N – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Northbrook, freight train struck a pedestrian, extensive delays expected
— Metra MD-N (@metraMDN) August 26, 2019
Earlier Monday Metra officials said both inbound and outbound Milwaukee North Line trains were halted near Northbook.
This is a developing.