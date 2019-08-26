CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday night were searching for one man in a string of sexual assaults that all happened in the space of a few blocks in the Greater Grand Crossing area.
In each of the incidents, a man approached female victims and lured them to a secluded area, where he took out a handgun and sexually assaulted them, police said. The man also took the women’s personal belongings before running off, police said.
The assaults all took place in an area bounded by 75th Street on the north, 79th Street on the south, Cottage Grove Avenue on the east, and King Drive on the west.
Specifically, the assaults took place:
–Around 5 a.m. Friday, July 12, in the 7600 block of South Evans Avenue;
–Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, in the 7400 block of South Vernon Avenue;
–Around midnight Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the 7400 block of South King Drive;
–Around 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in the 7700 block of South Langley Avenue.
The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, standing 5 feet 7 to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 to 160 pounds. He has black hair and has been seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts, and gym shoes.
The man was last seen in the 6700 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.