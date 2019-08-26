ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — Authorities on Monday identified a man and a 13-year-old girl who were killed in a car crash in Round Lake over the weekend.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the complex near Clear Water Circle and Long Lake Drive. A witness told police the orange 2006 Pontiac G6 had been heading speeding as it headed east on Long Lake Drive – where the speed limit is 25 mph.
The car slammed into a condominium building at 1551 W. Crystal Rock Ct., police said.
The Lake County Coroner’s office identified the driver as Santos Ayala-Ramirez, 35, of Chicago. The girl was identified as Mariela Marin of Round Lake Beach.
Autopsy results indicated that both victims died of blunt force injuries from the crash. Toxicology results were pending for Ayala-Ramirez.
Two residential units at 1551 W. Crystal Rock Ct. were damaged in the crash. The residents were not home at the time, police said.