She was shot 17 times after an argument over a parking space – and survived.

Kewane Jones was released from the hospital just days ago. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive story.

Jones and her family said they finally received the miracle that they had been praying for: her recovery. Now, they want the person who shot her behind bars.

“I cry a lot at night, when the kids are sleeping and I ask God to heal me.”

Kewane Jones has had 14 surgeries since she was shot 17 times on July 13. Bullets tore through her major organs and limbs. Her right arm had to be rebuilt.

“The bones were shattered, so yes,” said Jones, who now has to wear a device daily.

“It sucks up, like the gun powder, any infection, any bacteria,” Jones noted.

The mother of four parked her car near 120th and South Wallace. A man who lives on the block demanded she move her car.

“Before I could even put my key in the ignition, he was coming down them stairs with the gun in his hand,” Jones said. “Then when I saw the fire sparks coming from it, it was like, ‘oh my God! He’s shooting me! He’s actually shooting me!”

Jones was able to identify the man from the block in a photo lineup. She hopes police find him soon.

“There’s always consequences for your actions and I want him to take responsibility for what he done to me,” she said.

The mother of four is a church evangelist at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She said divine intervention is the reason she woke up after being in a come for five days.

“Angels told me ‘don’t look back.’ So as I went to that light, it’s like he brought me back to life. I was back into the world,” Jones said. “I think God has me here for a purpose, for a reason. He wants me to let everybody and tell everybody what God has done for me, so they can believe in him. He’s real.”

CBS 2 tried to get an update on the case from CPD. In the past, the department said it had been using all means possible to find the person who shot Jones.