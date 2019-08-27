CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital late Monday night, after police officers saw him running from a parked car with his hair on fire in the Douglas neighborhood.
Police said officers spotted a burning vehicle shortly before midnight Monday night near 29th and Wabash. A short time later, they saw a boy running across the street with his hair on fire.
The 14-year-old told police he didn’t remember anything, and didn’t know why he was running or why his hair was on fire.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital to be treated for burns.
Sources said the car is registered to a relative of the teenager. No charges were filed in the incident.