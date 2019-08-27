  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:car fire, Chicago, Douglas, Hair On Fire, Local TV

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital late Monday night, after police officers saw him running from a parked car with his hair on fire in the Douglas neighborhood.

Police said officers spotted a burning vehicle shortly before midnight Monday night near 29th and Wabash. A short time later, they saw a boy running across the street with his hair on fire.

The 14-year-old told police he didn’t remember anything, and didn’t know why he was running or why his hair was on fire.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital to be treated for burns.

Sources said the car is registered to a relative of the teenager. No charges were filed in the incident.