CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened on the very same block of Lake Street beneath the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line tracks where one man was killed and another injured in a shooting almost exactly 24 hours earlier.
The Tuesday incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lake Street near Pulaski Road, police said.
A 59-year-old man was walking in the bike lane when a vehicle hit him and then hit a parked vehicle, police said.
The parked vehicle then crashed into a CTA bus stop, police said. The vehicle that hit the man and the parked car sped off.
The man who was struck was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Just about exactly 24 hours earlier on the very same block, a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk when they were hit by gunfire, according to police.
The 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead soon afterward at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.
The 21-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said.