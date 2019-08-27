CHICAGO (CBS) — Four residential burglaries were reported in the early morning while residents were sleeping Monday in Glen Ellyn and Wheaton, according to the Glen Ellyn Police Department.
One burglary was reported in Wheaton near Forest and Stoddard avenues. Three burglaries were reported near Western Avenue and Anthony Street in Glen Ellyn between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Police say the burglar or burglars got into the homes and stole items while residents were sleeping.
Anyone in the area with exterior cameras and video doorbells is asked to check for suspicious activity and contact the Glen Ellyn Police Department at (630)469-1187 or Lt. Bill Cooley of the Wheaton Police Department at (630)260-2077.
Wheaton and Glen Ellyn police are investigating.