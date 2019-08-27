  • CBS 2On Air

FOX LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A Fox Lake police officer was injured Tuesday when a vehicle struck his squad car as he was writing a ticket.

The officer had pulled over a driver and was in his squad car writing a citation, facing west on Rollins Road near Maple Avenue in Fox Lake, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

Another vehicle hit the squad car, police said.

The driver of that vehicle and the police officer were both taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.