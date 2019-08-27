CHICAGO (CBS) — A warning for women in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood; police believe the same man is threatening women at gunpoint, sexually assaulting them, and robbing them.
Police said one man is behind four attacks in just over a month.
In all four assaults, the man approached lone women, lured them to a secluded area, pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted them, and stole their property.
The attacks happened:
• around 5 a.m. on July 12 near 76th and Evans;
• around 5:30 a.m. on July 25 near 74th and Vernon;
• around midnight on Aug. 6 near 74th and King;
• around 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 near 77th and Langley.
Police have only a vague description of the suspect, who was last seen near 67th and Prairie.
Anyone with information on any of the attacks should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.