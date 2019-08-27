NORTHFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Two Good Samaritans sprang into action Tuesday afternoon after a car ended up in a pond in north suburban Northfield.
The car went into the pond at South Waukegan Road and Three Lakes Drive.
Two men said they saw the driver go into the water, and they knew they had to get him out.
“We ran to help him, and the kid and I got a rock, and then he broke the back window, and we pulled him out with the help of some other people,” said Good Samaritan Kevin Rickard.
“Yeah, and once we like shoved him out of the car, he moved a little bit,” said Good Samaritan Henry Hebson.
Paramedics quickly treated the man on the shore of the pond before loading him into an ambulance.
There was no word on his condition early Tuesday evening.