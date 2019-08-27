CHICAGO (CBS)– An Orland Park man died after getting hit by a school bus mirror. More than two weeks later, the family still doesn’t know what happened.

The Sunrise Transportation Company, owned and operated the bus that hit Michael Mietus.

“I can’t even cry,” Andrzej Mietus, Michael’s father said.

His family said Michael was a towering figure at 6 feet, 5 inches tall. They say his heart was even bigger.

“Everyone loved him, he had a very nice heart,” Grazyna Mietus, Michael’s mother said.

That is why they could not believe it when Orland Park police asked if their son had committed suicide on Aug. 12.

Michael was walking at around 8:30 in the morning on Wolf Road when he was hit by a passing Sunrise School bus.

Police believe, he may have wandered into the road.

“It was very narrow,” Andrzej said. “I believe the driver was too close and hit him by the mirror.”

CBS 2 investigated and found, people have gotten injured or even killed by school bus mirrors in the past.

A video from New York shows a woman getting knocked to the ground. She survived.

It’s also happened in several other cities in Indiana, Florida and Arkansas.

Michael’s death happened 13-years after his older brother Bart died in Texas while enlisted in the army.

“My only two sons,” Grazyna said. “Tell me, how now I live?”

Police told CBS 2 that the bus only had interior cameras.

CBS 2 is still waiting for answers after asking Sunrise Transportation if the driver of the bus was placed on administrative leave.

They did say that they’re conducting an internal investigation.