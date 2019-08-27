ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS)– Extensive delays are expected after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights.
Extensive delays are to be expected. Read how Metra and Union Pacific handle pedestrian incidents: https://t.co/cWOJNNpqtK https://t.co/AyrjkIzndg
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) August 27, 2019
Metra said the person was killed in upon being hit by the train near Arlington Park.
According to Metra officials, inbound and outbound train movement was halted for the Metra Union Pacific Northwest Line following the accident.
By 7:15 p.m., Metra had succeeded in getting one Union Pacific-North train moving out of the Ogilvie Transportation Center, but otherwise, all train movement on the line remained stopped.
Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office were on the scene investigating.