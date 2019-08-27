



If you’re a theater fan, mark your calendars: there’s plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from plays to the Blue Man Group.

‘Frankenstein’

This gothic tale of love, horror and the power to create life — and destroy it — awakens in this visceral, original retelling of “Frankenstein.”

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lookingglass Theatre, 821 N. Michigan Ave.

Price: $27

Sean Masterson — ‘Timeless Magic’

Sean Masterson’s “Timeless Magic” is a magic show interwoven with the story of the souvenir coin that his great uncle received from a magician at Chicago’s Columbian Exposition of 1893.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark St.

Price: $17.50

‘The Recommendation’

In a brush with the law, the disparate perspectives of two friends in college take center stage. Can friendship overcome, or will privilege and connections reveal the rift between them?

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park Road

Price: $67.50

‘All That He Was’

With music by Cindy O’Connor and book and lyrics by Larry Todd (Johnson) Cousineau, this winner of the National Playwright’s Award and the ACTF Musical Theatre Award is a moving and surprisingly funny account of one man’s struggle with AIDS and the reverberations of his death.

When: Thursday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

Where: The Buena at Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway

Price: $20

Blue Man Group Chicago

Who’d have guessed that a group of silent bald blue men would become some of America’s most loved entertainers? Turns out, we all need a little silliness in our lives and the Blue Man Group is happy to provide. Paint will splatter, confetti will fly and you’ll be having the time of your life.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m.

Where: Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted

Price: $39.75

