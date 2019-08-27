WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Woodridge caught two shoplifting suspects, but were still searching for three more Tuesday afternoon, after the suspects allegedly hit a police car as they fled the scene.
Woodridge police were called Tuesday morning to the Kohl’s department store at 1001 75th St. in Woodridge for a report of shoplifting.
When officers arrived, the suspects tried to get away in a vehicle, with which they hit an unoccupied Woodridge police car, police said.
Officers caught two suspects in a nearby residential area and took them into custody, police said. But three more remained at large Tuesday afternoon.
Two suspects were described as black females in their mid-20s – one wearing a pink hat, the other a pink hoody. The third was described as a black male in his late teens, with short hair and wearing a black jogging suit.
The public is advised to call 911 if they see the suspect or anyone suspicious.