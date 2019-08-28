



Orland Park police are still trying to determine how two heavy temporary steel walls fell on 2-year-old Alexandra Martinez while she was playing inside the Akira store at Orland Square Mall, killing her Tuesday afternoon

Police Chief Tim McCarthy said Alexandra and four siblings were playing in the store while their grandmother and aunt were shopping shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, when two temporary steel walls fell on the toddler.

“It appears that two temporary steel walls, approximately 8 feet high and 3 feet wide somehow fell over upon the victim,” he said.

McCarthy said the temporary walls weighed 75 to 100 pounds each, and caused “significant head injuries” when they fell on Alexandra.

Witnesses pulled the partitions off the girl, and a doctor and nurse who were at the mall began performing CPR before paramedics arrived and took Alexandra to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she later died.

“I think everything that could have been done was done under the circumstances,” McCarthy said. “Orland Fire, heroic efforts to try to save the child. Christ Hospital, heroic efforts to save the child, but the child succumbed to the head injuries.”

McCarthy choked up before encouraging other parents who might go shopping with their children, “watch your kids, and watch your grandkids.”

“In 47 years of law enforcement, there’s nothing much more tragic than the death of a child. We pray for the family.”

The chief said, although there were several 911 calls claiming a child had been climbing on the shelves, it’s unclear from surveillance video how the walls fell over.

“Video shows the children playing in the area, but until we get better video, enhance the video, we cannot specifically conclude at this time that one of the children may have pushed over the wall dividers,” he said.

McCarthy said the temporary walls were being stored in that area of the store, and were standing perpendicular to another temporary wall, and boxes of shoes stacked next to them.

“One child was on one side, the victim – Alexa – was on the other side. The two temporary walls came down,” he said.

The chief said the city’s building department visited the store after the incident, but has not informed him of any code violations. He also said, while police have visited every store in the mall multiple times for shoplifting calls, there have been no similar accidents in the past.

McCarthy said the shoe department at the Akira store will remain closed until a further inspection by the city’s building department.

An autopsy on Alexandra was being performed on Tuesday.