If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a lobster festival to a martini party, here’s what to do on the local food scene this week.

The Great American Lobster Fest

The Great American Lobster Fest is the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival. We’re now celebrating our sixth anniversary on Chicago’s iconic Navy Pier, with skyline views, attractions and a fireworks show on Saturday night.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, noon-Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 p.m.

Where: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Price: $44-$119

Philz Coffee Soft Opening: Hyde Park

Come by to check out the new store, meet the team and enjoy complimentary coffee and treats.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Philz Coffee, 1425 E. 53rd St.

Price: Free

Makeup & Mimosas Labor Day Brunch/Day Party

Come out and experience an exclusive brunch day party with mimosas, great food and a great experience in Wicker Park.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Tuko Cantina, 1938 W. Division St.

Price: $10-$40

Bounce Brunch

Join us for a fun day party experience at Bounce Sporting club featuring two of Chicago’s hottest DJs, Kid Clay and Charles Protégé.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Bounce, 324 W. Chicago Ave.

Price: Free

Martinis for Muses

All sales during these hours will directly benefit Idle Muse Theatre Company’s activities and productions in our mission to provide transporting, timely and true local theatre.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 p.m.

Where: 1511 W. Balmoral Ave.

Price: Free

