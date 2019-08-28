CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT situation in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood was resolved with no injuries Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Police were asking people to avoid the area around the home where a man barricaded himself inside with a woman police said they believe to be his girlfriend.
Police said SWAT officers responded to the 2500 block of North Bosworth Avenue around 11:45 a.m., after witnesses heard a woman screaming for help.
A man armed with a knife barricaded himself inside the home and was holding a knife to the victim, said Officer Jose Jara.
HAPPENING NOW: Active Swat incident on the 2500 block of North Bosworth. Avoid the area for emergency vehicles to enter. Media staging at Greenview / Montana. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/acmbaX8LLo
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 28, 2019
Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were seen escorting a woman out of the home on a stretcher, and she was taken to a local hospital, police said.
The man was taken into custody and was also transported to a local hospital
The case is being investigated as a “possible unlawful detention,” Jara said.