CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after jumping off an Indiana bridge, landing on a semi’s windshield and bouncing onto the truck’s cab.

Indiana State Police said on Tuesday afternoon a man was driving a burgundy pick-up truck northbound on County Line Road when he stopped to drive onto the I-94 overpass. He got out of his truck, went to the east side of the bridge and jumped.

That’s when he hit the windshield of a 2019 semi truck and bounced onto the truck’s cab. The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was from Michigan City.

The driver of the semi from Hannnon, Ontario was not injured.

 

(Credit: Indiana State Police)