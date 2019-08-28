CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after jumping off an Indiana bridge, landing on a semi’s windshield and bouncing onto the truck’s cab.
Indiana State Police said on Tuesday afternoon a man was driving a burgundy pick-up truck northbound on County Line Road when he stopped to drive onto the I-94 overpass. He got out of his truck, went to the east side of the bridge and jumped.
That’s when he hit the windshield of a 2019 semi truck and bounced onto the truck’s cab. The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the man was from Michigan City.
The driver of the semi from Hannnon, Ontario was not injured.