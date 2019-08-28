Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Chicago? From a seafood spot to an activity spot, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open near you.
Dock’s Great Fish
A new addition to The Gap, Dock’s Great Fish is a spot to score seafood and more that’s located at 321 E. 35th St.
Don’t miss the Famous Fishwich sandwich on the menu.
Orangetheory Fitness
Orangetheory Fitness is a boot camp, gym and personal training spot, that recently opened at 5012 N. Clark St. in Ravenswood.
The spot offers “science-backed” workouts, according to the website.
Lips
Lips is a new bar and traditional American and cabaret spot that’s located at 2229 S. Michigan Ave.
The spot offers a variety of drag shows every week, as seen on the website.
Fury Room Chicago
Fury Room Chicago is an arts and entertainment and team-building activity spot, that’s made its debut at 5433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Budlong Woods.
You’ll have the chance to break glasses, TVs, furniture, plates and more, according to the website.
