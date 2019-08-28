Arlington Park Won't Apply For Gaming License; Could Track Close Altogether?The Arlington International Racecourse is not applying for a gaming license – and it could even move somewhere else.

Vaughters Works On Getting A Permanent Spot On The Bears Roster"The guy who makes plays is the guy who makes plays, whether it's in the CFL or whether it's down here. I'm glad that door has been open so that guys like me can take advantage of it."

Evan Washburn: 'Curious To See How Matt Nagy, Mitchell Trubisky Mature In Year 2'CBS Sports NFL sideline reporter discusses the expectations for the Bears after a break out first season for the Nagy-Trubisky pairing.

Rough Night For Giolito As White Sox Fall To TwinsMarwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop hit solo homers in the second inning, Michael Pineda pitched five sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.