  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, CTA, Local TV, Red Line, suspicious package

CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line trains have resumed normal service, after the CTA investigated a suspicious package at the Grand subway stop.

The CTA received a report of a suspicious package at the Grand stop on the Red Line at about 6:10 a.m.

Red Line trains initially were re-routed to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, but later resumed service in the subway, bypassing the Grand stop while the CTA and Chicago Fire Department investigated.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the CTA gave the all-clear, and trains resumed normal service, including stops at Grand.

It was not immediately clear what the suspicious package was.