CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line trains have resumed normal service, after the CTA investigated a suspicious package at the Grand subway stop.
The CTA received a report of a suspicious package at the Grand stop on the Red Line at about 6:10 a.m.
Red Line trains initially were re-routed to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, but later resumed service in the subway, bypassing the Grand stop while the CTA and Chicago Fire Department investigated.
Shortly after 7 a.m., the CTA gave the all-clear, and trains resumed normal service, including stops at Grand.
It was not immediately clear what the suspicious package was.