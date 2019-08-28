CHICAGO (CBS) — Loop ‘L’ trains were halted for some time Wednesday afternoon due to a fire on the tracks.
The Fire Department reported that rail ties were on fire in the 400 block of South Wabash Avenue, near Van Buren Street.
The Chicago Transit Authority said Pink, Orange, Brown, Green, and Purple Line Express lines were all standing near Roosevelt Road as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
By just before 4 p.m., trains were again moving, but with delays. The CTA advised commuters to allow for extra travel time.
Please continue to allow extra travel time as we work to fully resume service. Listen for announcements in case your train is sent express while we work to get trains (and capacity) spaced back out, clear congestion that may form and get all back to normal as quickly as possible.
— cta (@cta) August 28, 2019