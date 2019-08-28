CHICAGO (CBS) — The NFL hopefuls on the Chicago Bears’ roster get one last time to shine in the preseason ender against the Tennessee Titans.

Linebacker James Vaughters has already made a strong case that he belongs on the final 53-man roster.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke caught up with Vaughters, who’s spent the past three years in Canada chasing his NFL dream.

When asked if he has shown the Bears enough of what he can do, Vaughters said he put his best foot forward.

“It’s not for me to say. My job is just to put the best product I can on the field,” Vaughters said, who added that the transition from the CFL has been a learning experience.

“I haven’t played American football in almost three or four years,” Vaughters said. “Just revisiting some of the techniques and revisiting some of the situational understanding things that you just kind of get in the American game versus the Canadian game.”

What has the journey taught him?

“Everyone says it but it really is true; you just have to trust the process. Because there’s a lot of situations where you and a few other people may be the only people who understand why you still pursue what you’re pursuing,” Vaughters said.

He added that sometimes it’s hard to explain his quest. But Vaughters is confident that his abilities will be able to cross the border.

“When you tell somebody ‘I’m trying to get back to the NFL’ sometimes it sounds like a pipe dream. The guy who makes plays is the guy who makes plays, whether it’s in the CFL or whether it’s down here. I’m glad that door has been open so that guys like me can take advantage of it.”