



— Minutes after Dolton village officials held a meeting calling for more police officers to help with violence, a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in the area.

The shooting happened Tuesday night near 142nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue in the southern suburb, authorities said.

Akeira Foster, 16, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Tuesday.

Less than a week ago, another woman, Marshia Bowman, a 40-year-old mother of eight, was hit by gunfire as she drove down Sibley Boulevard near Woodlawn Avenue just over a mile away from the scene of the Tuesday night shooting.

Bowman was driving home with her four youngest children last Wednesday night, when someone in another car nearby started shooting.

She may have been caught in the crossfire when two groups started shooting at each other, but it was unclear who was the target.

Bowman was struck in the head and lost control of her minivan – crashing it into a tree near Cottage Grove Avenue. She was pronounced dead a couple of days later.

On Monday of last week, there was another gunfire incident at a used car dealership near Sibley Boulevard and Chicago Road in Dolton.

Two suspects, both 19 years old, had entered the dealership, announced a robbery, and stole the manager’s wallet and gun, Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said.

An officer spotted the suspects exiting the dealership, and exchanged gunfire with the robbers, according to Rogers.

The officer shot one of the suspects in the thigh. One suspect was arrested, but the other fled the scene.