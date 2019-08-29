ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A woman is dead after plunging from an apartment building in Arlington Heights on Thursday afternoon.
The woman plunged from the seven-story Hancock Square apartment complex at 200 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights police said.
Police were trying to determine what happened. It was not clear whether the woman fell in an accident or if there were other circumstances.
The building where the accident happened is along a busy road and close to the Arlington Heights Metra station.
Further details were not immediately available.