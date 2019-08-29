CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2: A post on Facebook showed street signs bent so badly, drivers can’t read them.

There may be a violent message behind them.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story from Avondale where neighbors are really concerned about the signs.

One resident said 30 years ago, it was “pretty bad.” But noted that things were improving. But some say parts of Avondale are showing signs of taking steps back.

“It looks terrible,” said neighbor Angel Torres. “It’s all bended up.”

“It don’t look good for the neighborhood,” added Cosme Regalado.

As for how long the mangled streets signs have been here, it all depends on who you ask.

“I estimate about a week but it could be longer. Who knows,” Regalado said.

“About three to four months,” Torres countered, who said he’s contacted the city about the problem.

It’s vandalism, seen at Sacramento and Cornelia, Cornelia and Whipple as well as School and Albany. Chicago police said they’re not able to confirm any gang practices, but Torres has all the confirmation he needs.

“To intimidate the other side of the other gang in the neighborhood,” Torres said.

The alderman’s office said they’ve received two complaints about it in August. One fixed in 10 days. But added it can take on average 50 days to address.

“Well I think is over 50 days,” Torres said who added that it’s not good enough.

“Shouldn’t take more than a half an hour for someone with the tools,” added neighbor Cosme Regalado.

It might be a small thing but if that gets fixed what would it mean to Torres?

“It would mean a lot. It means things are taken care of,” Torres said.

The city said one way to cut down on response times for fixing warped street signs is to make sure to contact 3-1-1 first, rather then reaching out to your alderman or other city department.

CBS 2 reached out to the city to ask about the cost to taxpayers. No word back at this point in time.