CHICAGO (CBS) — A school bus aide for Batavia Public School District 101 has been charged with sexual abuse on a bus, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Ronald A. Spychalski, 79, is employed by Illinois Central School Bus Co., which contracts with the district, and faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child, both felonies.
Prosecutors allege that on Tuesday Sychalski sexually abused the victim, who is younger than 13, while on the school bus.
Another child heard the victim talk about the incident and told her parents, who contacted school officials, prosecutors say.
Spychalski appeared in bond court Thursday, and his bail was set at $50,000. If he posts bond, he is required to have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Spychalski is set to appear in court at the Kane County Judicial Center again Sept. 13.
If convicted of the most serious offense, Spychalski faces probation or between three and seven years in prison and registration for life as a sexual offender.