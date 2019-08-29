CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms with severe potential are expected in eastern Illinois and western Indiana Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.
The latest radar loop shows showers and scattered thunderstorms advancing toward the area ahead of an advancing cold front.
As the front approaches, an uptick in storms is likely with a few stronger storms, but the risk will remain confined.
Still, locally damaging wind gusts could occur and possible even a brief tornado.