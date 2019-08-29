



She is a fighter.

That’s how family members describe Lakiya Charleston. The soon-to-be seventh grader was shot while sleeping inside her South Side home almost two weeks ago.

Only on 2, her family shared her fears of returning home with CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen.

The family is just trying to stay strong for the little girl. The 12-year-old been recovering at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital after undergoing four surgeries.

Lakiya was shot in the left shoulder. Doctors told her parents the bullet went through her stomach and tore her liver, lungs and a main artery to her heart.

Her dad said it’s a miracle she survived.

“I just put everything with the universe of God that he pulled my daughter back to health and he did it a nice matter of time,” said Wesley Charleston. “I’m just grateful right now.”

Back on Aug. 17, police were called to the family’s home near 92nd Street and Ellis Avenue. Police said two men shot up the house and drove off.

The motive is still unknown.

“The violence has to stop,” Charleston said. “Ever since that day happened, over there in the neighborhood, there have been at least six shootings every day.”

The Charleston family has already moved out of their South Side home. Lakiya told her parents she is scared and doesn’t want to go back.

It could take weeks before she’s released from the hospital.

“I can’t do anything of it, of the situation, but pretty much just be by her side and tell her daddy loves her,” Charleston said.

Despite everything, the family is relying on their faith in God to get them through.

“We just looking for everybody to just to continue to pray,” he added.

Chicago police have not identified a person of interest in the case. Meanwhile, family is raising money to help celebrate Lakiya’s birthday in a few weeks.

The family has set up a fundraising Facebook page for anyone who wants to contribute and help Lakiya.