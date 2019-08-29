HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Harwood Heights were searching for a man who they say carjacked a 63-year-old woman at the Portillo’s restaurant drive-through in the near northwest suburb.
Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect came up to the passenger-side widow of the woman’s car in the Portillo’s drive-through at 7308 W. Lawrence Ave., and told her she had a large nail in her right rear tire, police said.
The woman got out and walked to the back of her car to inspect her tire, and the suspect ran around and hopped into the driver’s seat, police said.
The woman ran back around to the driver’s seat and yelled at the carjacker to get out, but the suspect pushed her out of the way and she fell to the ground, police said.
The suspect fled west on Lawrence Avenue, police said. The vehicle was later found damaged in the 7200 block of West Higgins Avenue in Chicago’s Norwood Park neighborhood, while the suspect ran off, police said.
The suspect was described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He had brown hair and a scruffy face and was wearing a white T-shirt, khakis, and gray shorts, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Harwood Heights police Detective Sgt. Jolanta Smith at (708) 667-7014.