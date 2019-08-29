CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Chicago Public Schools security employee has been charged with sexually assaulting three girls, all of whom are between 10 and 11 years old.
Police said James Wilson Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he turned himself in at the Englewood District station.
Three girls between the ages of 10 and 11 reported they had been sexually assaulted by Wilson. The families of two alleged victims said Wilson was a security employee for CPS. Police did not provide any further details on the assaults, and CPS has yet to confirm Wilson was an employee.
Wilson has been charged with three felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
He was due to appear in bond court Thursday at noon.