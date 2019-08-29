CHICAGO (CBS) — A new program called GunStat could lead to tougher sentences for gun offenders in Chicago.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson just announced the new program that tracks Chicago’s gun offenders as they move through the criminal justice system.
“From the time they’re arrested to the time they’re released into society, so we can see if we have gaps somewhere or if there are things we can do better to hold them accountable,” said Johnson.
The mayor said GunStat should help identify and close loopholes in the system.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office are also working with the police and the mayor on the initiative.