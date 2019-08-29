



Sasha Obama, the younger daughter of former President Barack Obama, will begin her college career at the University of Michigan next week, according to The Detroit News.

Several students reported seeing her and “some Secret Service dudes” at the university’s freshman orientation.

The university isn’t commenting.

Sasha’s big sister, Malia, took a gap year in 2016 before heading to Harvard, where the former president and First Lady Michelle Obama went to law school.

The Obamas, whose permanent home is in Chicago, stayed in Washington after Mr. Obama left the White House, so Sasha could finish high school.

The Obamas’ family home is in the Kenwood neighborhood, near the University of Chicago. The former president was a constitutional law professor at the University of Chicago.

Obama lived in Chicago for about 30 years and Michelle Obama grew up here.

The former president got his start as a community organizer in Chicago before running for office, starting as a state lawmaker in the 1990s. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004, and made it to the White House only four years later.

“I will always be a citizen of Chicago,” he said in an interview with CBS 2 Special Correspondent Jay Levine in 2017. “I was a young community organizer out there. I never claimed that I was wildly successful in bringing about the kind of changes I wanted in some really tough neighborhoods. But I met such wonderful people. I was able to establish a sense of community. I understood what I wanted to devote my life to, and that was giving people a chance to empower themselves to make their lives and their children’s lives better.

“Everything that I have done subsequently — all the way through my presidency — was a direct outgrowth of what I learned in Chicago. I always say Chicago’s got challenges, but it really is really a microcosm of the country. There is no city is some ways that is more representative of both the difficulties, but more importantly, the promise of America.”