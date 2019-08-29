CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Army specialist was sentenced to 75 years in prison Thursday for the sexual assault of a young female relative.
Andrew Hui, 40, was convicted by a jury of 12 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one more of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He has been in custody since he was arrested in May 2015. He was sentenced Thursday by DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan.
From April 2011 to June 2013, Hui sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions when he was staying with her family at her home near Oak Brook, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.
The abuse came to light when the girl told her father about it, prosecutors said. He called police, who when contacted the DuPage County Children’s Center.
Prosecutors declined to specify the age or approximate age of the victim.
“For more than two years, Andrew Hui repeatedly sexually assaulted his young victim just to satisfy his own sick sexual desires,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin was quoted in a news release. “What is particularly disturbing in this case is that Mr. Hui was an Army Specialist and as such was trusted by the victim’s family and looked up to and admired by his victim. He repaid the trust and admiration placed in him by sexually assaulting his young victim time and time again.”