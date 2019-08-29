CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash in which shots might have been fired shut down inbound lanes on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 111th Street Thursday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said a male victim of a two-vehicle crash called troopers to report that his vehicle as involved in a crash with a car that left the scene.
The victim was not injured.
A state police dispatcher initially reported that there were shell casings left on the roadway, and that there were victims who were not being cooperative.
But state police later said it remained under investigation as to whether shots were fired in the incident.