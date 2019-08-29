CHICAGO (CBS) — Police shut down a block of State Street south of Oak Street Thursday afternoon after something hit a window and sent glass falling.
The glass broke on a building at State and Walton streets.
There were reports that a bird hit the window, but police could not confirm the reports and a building manager did not know if a bird was involved.
But the building manager said something clearly hit the building. He said no one was injured.
Both sides of State Street were shut down near the scene after the glass fell. Chicago Transit Authority buses were rerouted.