White Sox Take 1-0 Lead In 1st, But Fall To TwinsJonathan Schoop hit two homers and drove in four runs, Mitch Garver also connected and the slugging Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Schwarber, Castellanos, Happ All Hit Homers Against Syndergaard As Cubs Top Mets AgainKyle Schwarber hit one of Chicago's three homers against a stunned Noah Syndergaard, and the Cubs built an early nine-run lead before closer Craig Kimbrel held off the New York Mets in the ninth inning for a victory Wednesday night.

Northwestern Wildcats Seeing Red As They Prepare To Take On StanfordNorthwestern is coming off a Big Ten West Division title and a bowl victory. But the Wildcats are unranked heading into Saturday’s season opener at Stanford.

Arlington Park Won't Apply For Gaming License; Could Track Close Altogether?The Arlington International Racecourse is not applying for a gaming license – and it could even move somewhere else.

Vaughters Works On Getting A Permanent Spot On The Bears Roster"The guy who makes plays is the guy who makes plays, whether it's in the CFL or whether it's down here. I'm glad that door has been open so that guys like me can take advantage of it."

Evan Washburn: 'Curious To See How Matt Nagy, Mitchell Trubisky Mature In Year 2'CBS Sports NFL sideline reporter discusses the expectations for the Bears after a break out first season for the Nagy-Trubisky pairing.