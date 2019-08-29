  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three women were seriously injured early Thursday, when a minivan ran a red light, causing a crash in the West Loop neighborhood. Police are searching for the minivan’s driver, who fled the scene.

Police said a 1999 Pontiac Montana was headed south on Halsted Street around 2:20 a.m., when it ran the red light at Madison Street.

A 2018 Toyota Camry headed west on Madison t-boned the Montana.

A 28-year-old man in the minivan was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three women – ages 21, 27, and 32 – were taken to hospitals, in serious to critical condition, police and fire officials said.

The woman driving the minivan fled the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Camry were treated at the scene.

Police said no one was in custody Thursday morning. The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.