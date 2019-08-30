CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is sponsoring a great event this weekend.
The African Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday in Washington Park
Not only can you take in all the culture and music, the CBS pop-up experience will be there Saturday.
CBS 2’s own Mugo Odigwe, Irika Sargent and Pam Zekman will be there.
Taking the stage on Saturday will be Nigerian-American actor, singer and model Olurotimi Akinosho, known professionally as Rotimi. He is known for his roles on two Starz series — Boss and Power — and his 2017 single, “Want More” with dancehall artist Kranium.
Rotimi will be joined by rapper Wale, known for his song “Dig Dug.”
The festival kicks off at 1:00 Friday afternoon and runs through Labor Day. The Ohio Players will headline the finale on Labor Day, Monday Sept. 2.
Tickets start at $5 for children and $20 for adults.
Lineup:
Friday Aug. 30 – “Steppin’ Under the Stars”
Steppers Set with Ken Bedfor and Marzette Griffith
DJ Sam Chatman
Saturday Aug. 31 – “Afro Fusion”
Rotimi
Wale
Chai Tulani and Cald B (Band_
Melody Angel
Sunday Sept. 1 – “Into the Spirit”
Donnie McClurkin
Pleasant Green Choir
Chicago Mass Choir
The Kinsmen
Tim Branch and the New Generation AFRO JAZZ
Monday Sept. 2 – “The Soul of African Fest”
Ohio Players
Terisa Griffin
AFRO B
Tracye Eileen