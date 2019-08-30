Filed Under:African Festival Of The Arts, CBS Chicago, Chicago, Labor Day Weekend, Washington Park


CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is sponsoring a great event this weekend.

The African Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday in Washington Park

Not only can you take in all the culture and music, the CBS pop-up experience will be there Saturday.

CBS 2’s own Mugo Odigwe, Irika Sargent and Pam Zekman will be there.

Taking the stage on Saturday will be Nigerian-American actor, singer and model Olurotimi Akinosho, known professionally as Rotimi. He is known for his roles on two Starz series — Boss and Power — and his 2017 single, “Want More” with dancehall artist Kranium.

Rotimi will be joined by rapper Wale, known for his song “Dig Dug.”

The festival kicks off at 1:00 Friday afternoon and runs through Labor Day. The Ohio Players will headline the finale on Labor Day, Monday Sept. 2.

Tickets start at $5 for children and $20 for adults.

Lineup: 

Friday Aug. 30 – “Steppin’ Under the Stars”

Steppers Set with Ken Bedfor and Marzette Griffith

DJ Sam Chatman

Saturday Aug. 31 – “Afro Fusion”

Rotimi

Wale

Chai Tulani and Cald B (Band_

Melody Angel

Sunday Sept. 1 – “Into the Spirit”

Donnie McClurkin

Pleasant Green Choir

Chicago Mass Choir

The Kinsmen

Tim Branch and the New Generation AFRO JAZZ

Monday Sept. 2 – “The Soul of African Fest”

Ohio Players

Terisa Griffin

AFRO B

Tracye Eileen