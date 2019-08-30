  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears have not yet listed any of their player cuts, but they have to get the roster down from 90 to 53 by 3 p.m. Saturday.

However, some of the names have started to leak out.

According to various sources, receivers Marvin Hall and Tanner Gentry have been let go. Tight end Hinsdale Central alum Ian Bunting failed to make the team along with tight end Jesper Horsted, who had two touchdown catches in the preseason. Cornerback Clifton Duck has been waived. And outside linebackers Chuck Harris and Matt Betts are gone.

 