CHICAGO (CBS) — Two bodies were found in the Chicago River about an hour apart Friday morning, about two miles away from each other.
Police said the Marine Unit found the body of an unidentified male near the Damen Avenue bridge around 6:40 a.m.
Around 7:50 a.m., the Marine Unit found a man’s body floating in the river near the Halsted Street bridge. Police said that body was too decomposed to identify.
Police were conducting death investigations in both cases. It was not immediately clear if there was any connection to the two bodies, other than both were found in the river.