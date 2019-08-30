CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in unincorporated York Township are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man who was crossing the street overnight.
The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said a man was crossing the street at the intersection of Illinois Route 38 and Addison Avenue just after midnight, when a white Ford F-250 pickup truck hit him. The truck, which had yellow roof lights, fled east on Route 38.
The victim was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office at 630-407-2400.