CHICAGO (CBS) — For people flying out of Chicago for the Labor Day weekend, the effects of Hurricane Dorian are likely going to be on their mind as the storm approaches the Florida coast.

Some airlines already have sent alerts to passengers, warning them to monitor their flights.

Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Monday, at the end of the busy Labor Day weekend. That will likely derail travel for those in the Caribbean or Florida.

Southwest Airlines has warned travelers that flights might be delayed, diverted, or cancelled.

United, Frontier, Jet Blue, Delta, and other airlines are offering waivers on change fees.

American Airlines also has posted a full list of Florida destinations that might be affected by Dorian.

Some travelers headed to Florida on Friday were trying to stay calm and positive, despite the possibility of some flight issues ahead.

“If the weather is bad, I would rather postpone than to fly into danger,” Michelle McElroy said.

McElroy and her husband have an important reason for going to Florida this weekend.

“I didn’t consider cancelling, because we’re going for a very close friend of ours. We’re doing a service for him, and so we’ve got to be there for him,” Roy McElroy said.

Airlines have asked travelers to monitor their flight status for up-to-date information.