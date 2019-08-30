CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in northwest Indiana are searching for 37-year-old James Cori Lyles, who has been missing for more than two weeks, and may require medical assistance.
Lake Station Police said Lyles was last seen around 1 p.m. on Aug. 13.
“He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” police stated in a news release.
Lyles is 5-foot-8 and 195 pounds, with balding brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweat pants.
He walks with a cane and is mute.
Police said anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Lake Station Police at 219-660-0027.