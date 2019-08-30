CHICAGO (CBS) – A 50-year-old woman was found covered in blood in the backyard of a residence in unincorporated Lockport Township overnight.
According to the Will County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 219 Riverview Ave at 12:34 a.m. Friday for a call of shots fired.
Upon arrival emergency crews located the victim in the backyard of the residence covered in blood. The female had been shot multiple times and was airlifted to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.