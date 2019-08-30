CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears on Friday temporarily installed a seven-foot tall Mike Ditka bobblehead at Millennium Park near the Washington Street entrance.
Fans can view the larger than life Ditka until Sept. 2, when it will be moved to the stadium ahead of the Sept. 5 season opener vs. Green Bay.
Fans were gathering in the park on Friday morning to take a free photo with Da Coach.
The Mike Ditka bobblehead is one of 13 that will be appearing around the city throughout the Bears’ 100th season.
Ten of these bobbleheads that will be distributed to the first 20,000 fans per home game to enter the stadium. Click here for the dates.